Reese Witherspoon Laughs Over This 'Tragic' Beauty Trend She Followed As A Teen

Also available on the NBC app

Even Reese Witherspoon has beauty regrets! At the Elizabeth Arden Garden Party, held in celebration of the White Tea fragrance collection, the brand ambassador and "Big Little Lies" star dished to Access on the most "tragic" grooming mistake she made growing up. Plus, Reese shares her best Southern beauty tip and the lessons she learned from her mom and grandmother about looking and feeling her best.

Appearing: