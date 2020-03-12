Also available on the NBC app

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington are heating up our TV screens! The A-list stars sat down with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover to chat about their new Hulu series "Little Fires Everywhere" based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Celeste Ng. The actresses were also put in the hot seat to test their knowledge of Elle Woods and Olivia Pope in a hilarious "Who Said It?" game! "Little Fires Everywhere" premieres March 18 on Hulu.

