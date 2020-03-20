Also available on the NBC app

As if! We are over here totally buggin' because Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington almost starred in “Clueless!” While the ladies were chatting to BuzzFeed about their new hit show "Little Fires Everywhere," the stars revealed that they both auditioned for the 1995 classic flick – but didn't get the parts. "One thing that is public and it came out last year, I auditioned so hard for "Clueless" and I didn’t get it," Reese confessed. "I did too!" Kerry quickly quipped.

