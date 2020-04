Also available on the NBC app

Bend and Snap, works every time! Reese Witherspoon was on BBC America's "The Graham Norton Show" where she revealed she got to keep her whole wardrobe from "Legally Blonde 2" including around 77 pairs of Elle Woods' (not last season Prada) shoes! She went to reveal that she had the stipulation written into her contract when she reprised her role as the iconic Gemini vegetarian.

Appearing: