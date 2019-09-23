Also available on the NBC app

Reese Witherspoon is ready to head to the Upside-Down! The A-lister cleverly invited herself onto the Netflix hit, tweeting a throwback photo with stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp alongside a not-so-subtle lovefest. Though fans widely supported Reese's pitch, it was a little ill-timed. The Oscar winner shared that she was "rooting for" Stranger Things at the 2019 Emmys, for which it wasn't eligible. However, neither was Season 2 of Reese's HBO hit "Big Little Lies," meaning both acclaimed dramas could face off at the 2020 awards!

