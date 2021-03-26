Main Content

Reese Witherspoon Gushes Over Hubby Jim Toth On 10-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'Here's To Many More'

CLIP03/26/21

Reese Witherspoon has nothing but love for her hubby Jim Toth on their 10-year wedding anniversary! The actress took to Instagram to mark the couple's special day by posting a sweet photo from their 2011 wedding. "Celebrating 10 years of marriage to my sweet hubby. What a special day with all of our dear friends. Looking back, I can't believe it has gone so quickly," she said. "I guess that's how it goes with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughing, non- stop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures... figuring out this crazy world together. Here's to many more days in the sun! I (LOVE) you, JT."

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.