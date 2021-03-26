Reese Witherspoon has nothing but love for her hubby Jim Toth on their 10-year wedding anniversary! The actress took to Instagram to mark the couple's special day by posting a sweet photo from their 2011 wedding. "Celebrating 10 years of marriage to my sweet hubby. What a special day with all of our dear friends. Looking back, I can't believe it has gone so quickly," she said. "I guess that's how it goes with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughing, non- stop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures... figuring out this crazy world together. Here's to many more days in the sun! I (LOVE) you, JT."

