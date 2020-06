Also available on the NBC app

Reese Witherspoon appeared on Jameela Jamil's "I Weigh" podcast and revealed that the hormonal changes associated with pregnancy intensified her mental health difficulties. "I was 23 years old when I had my first baby and nobody explained to me that when you wean a baby, your hormones go into the toilet," the "Little Fires Everywhere" star explained. "I felt more depressed than I’d ever felt in my whole life. It was scary."

