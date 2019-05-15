Reese Witherspoon Geeks Out Over 'Game Of Thrones': Who Does She Want To Take Power?

Also available on the NBC app

Reese Witherspoon is ready for Cersei Lannister to come to Monterey! At the Elizabeth Arden Garden Party, the brand ambassador and "Big Little Lies" star giggled about her dream to have the "Game of Thrones" character cross over onto her HBO hit. Plus, who do Reese and her son Deacon want to see on the Iron Throne? And, the actress dishes on working alongside Hollywood legend Meryl Streep on "BLL's" upcoming second season.

