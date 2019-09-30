Main Content

Reese Witherspoon Embarrasses Son Deacon Phillippe With Her Goofy TikTok Dance Moves

Reese Witherspoon is a cool mom! "The Morning Show" actress recruited her 15-year-old son Deacon Phillippe to help her understand what TikTok is and how to use it. The teen happily showed his mom the ropes, but he got a bit embarrassed by her goofy dance moves. "You look pretty cool when you do that," he deadpanned, making his mom laugh. "@deaconphillippe tries to teach me how to Tik Tok. I think I nailed it..." she captioned the video of their mother-son bonding session on Instagram.

