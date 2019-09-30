Reese Witherspoon is a cool mom! "The Morning Show" actress recruited her 15-year-old son Deacon Phillippe to help her understand what TikTok is and how to use it. The teen happily showed his mom the ropes, but he got a bit embarrassed by her goofy dance moves. "You look pretty cool when you do that," he deadpanned, making his mom laugh. "@deaconphillippe tries to teach me how to Tik Tok. I think I nailed it..." she captioned the video of their mother-son bonding session on Instagram.

S2019 E0 2 min News and Information Daytime Interview