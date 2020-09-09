Also available on the nbc app

Reese Witherspoon's mini-me isn't so mini anymore! The "Little Fires Everywhere" star's lookalike daughter, Ava Phillippe, turned 21 this week. In celebration of her milestone birthday, Reese posted a precious photo of them together and gushed over the impressive woman her daughter had become. “Happy Birthday to my sweet girl who has become the most incredible young woman. Her kindness, her compassion, and her huge heart never cease to amaze me. Ava, there aren't enough words to describe how proud I am of everything you've already accomplished,” she wrote in part.

