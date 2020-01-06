Reese Witherspoon Becomes 'The Morning Show's' Bradley Jackson To Ask Charlize Theron One Question

Also available on the NBC app

It doesn't get much better than Reese Witherspoon and Charlize Theron! The A-list actresses joined Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes to chat about their respective nominations. Reese also invited Charlize to make a cameo on her Apple+ series "The Morning Show" before stepping into character as journalist Bradley Jackson to ask her one big, burning question!

Appearing: