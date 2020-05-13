Also available on the nbc app

Reese Witherspoon is opening up about her tougher days. During an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning," the "Little Fires Everywhere" star revealed she sometimes feels overburdened balancing her family life and the many work projects on her plate. "I'll lay on the floor and cry or I'll sit in my car and cry … Sometimes I'm totally overwhelmed," she explained. Reese said what gets her through those rough moments is her desire to make change in Hollywood: "I see younger women in our industry and I want them to have a better experience. I want to see that they have a beautiful idea of what the future could hold."

