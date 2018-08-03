Access Hollywood
Reese Witherspoon & Adam Rippon Have The Ultimate Love Fest On 'The Late Show'

Reese Witherspoon and Olympian Adam Rippon had the ultimate love fest on Wednesday night when they met face-to-face for the first time on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." The adorable pair couldn't stop gushing over each other as they held hands and gazed into each other's eyes! The friendship was first sparked on social media during the 2018 Winter Olympics when the actress fangirled over the figure skater on Twitter. Watch to see their sweet introduction!

