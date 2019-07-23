Ree Drummond's Daughter Paige Shows Life At Christian Sleepaway Camp After Arrest

Also available on the NBC app

Following her legal trouble, Ree Drummond's daughter is off to new things. This week, 19-year-old Paige Drummond shared her first update from Kanakuk Kamps, the Christian overnight camp where she's working this summer. Her stint at camp comes months after she was arrested for public intoxication and possession of alcohol by a person under the age of 21, arrests that have since been expunged from her record, per court docs.

