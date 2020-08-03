Also available on the nbc app

Ree Drummond’s daughter Alex is engaged! The 51-year-old, better known to fans as “The Pioneer Woman,” shared the happy news on social media and wished the couple well. Alex shared a series of photos from the moment her new fiancé Mauricio Scott popped the question, and her response was absolutely adorable. “Still waiting for someone to pinch me??!?! Mauricio Scott is the sweetest picture of God’s goodness and provision,” the 23-year-old wrote. “And I get to spend FOREVER with him!! I love you, fiancé!!!!!!!”

Appearing: