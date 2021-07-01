Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Ree Drummond & TikToker Who Makes ‘Pioneer Woman’ Parodies Film Hilarious Video Together

CLIP07/01/21
Also available on the nbc app

Ree Drummond is all about her fans! The “Pioneer Woman” star took to social media to reveal that she met up with a TikToker named Remy, who posts playful videos parodying her, and they ended up filming a hilarious video together. The cookbook author wrote about the experience on Instagram, revealing how they came to meet. “There’s a cute fella on TikTok named Remy. He’s a musical actor and comedian who lives in NYC, and I found him because he does parodies (out of love of course!) of Food Network hosts on TikTok,” she wrote in part.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, ree drummond, pioneer woman, The Pioneer Woman, food network, cooks, chefs, tiktok
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.