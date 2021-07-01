Also available on the nbc app

Ree Drummond is all about her fans! The “Pioneer Woman” star took to social media to reveal that she met up with a TikToker named Remy, who posts playful videos parodying her, and they ended up filming a hilarious video together. The cookbook author wrote about the experience on Instagram, revealing how they came to meet. “There’s a cute fella on TikTok named Remy. He’s a musical actor and comedian who lives in NYC, and I found him because he does parodies (out of love of course!) of Food Network hosts on TikTok,” she wrote in part.

Appearing: