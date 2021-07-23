Main Content

Ree Drummond Shows Off Slim Physique In Outdoorsy, Loved-Up Pics From Colorado Vacation

“The Pioneer Woman” is on vacation and looking more fabulous than ever! Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd are on a “marital vacation” in Colorado this week and of course they have been documenting their getaway on Instagram! The cookbook author shared a sweet snap of her and Ladd posing in the wilderness on Tuesday, and can we just say—she looks fantastic! Ree looked super fit and trim in the pic—sporting a long-sleeved white shirt and black leggings. Ree’s outdoorsy adventure comes after she revealed that earlier this year she lost 43 pounds. The couple’s vacation is long overdue! The two were originally set to go back in March, but Ladd had to undergo emergency neck surgery.

