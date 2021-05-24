Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Poses With Amy Schumer For Rare Social Media Photo At Women's March
CLIP 10/02/21
Main Content
Ree Drummond is showing off all of her hard work! The cookbook author, also known as the Pioneer Woman, debuted the results of her health journey in a TikTok video this weekend and she looks amazing! In the video, Ree explained what caused her to embark on her new journey. "I can't get away from food and I love to eat. Of course, it crept up on me through the years, especially during COVID,” she said. That’s why in January, she decided it was time for a change. The 52-year-old revealed she lost 38 pounds since the beginning of the year! She showed off her new physique in the TikTok and noted that even though she’s a few pounds lighter, she’s still the same goofball.