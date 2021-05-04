Also available on the nbc app

Ree Drummond is giving fans more behind-the-scenes peeks at her daughter's big day! "The Pioneer Woman" star's eldest child, Alex, tied the knot with fiancé Mauricio Scott this past weekend. The two said "I do" during a rustic ceremony on the Drummond family's Oklahoma ranch. Ree reminisced on the fun-filled celebration on her Instagram Stories, posting her personal snapshots from the festivities. She also unveiled more details in a blog post, which also included quotes from Alex about her special day.

