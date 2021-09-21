Also available on the nbc app

Ree Drummond and her hubby Ladd have been married for a quarter of a century - and life has been pretty sweet for the two! The "Pioneer Woman" took to Instagram to mark their milestone anniversary by sharing a couple of throwback pics from the pair's 1996 wedding day and a few adorable selfies. "It's been a wild adventure, and we’ve experienced the joys, pains, ups, downs, triumphs, sadnesses, and unexpected twists and turns. (And kids! )," she shared.

