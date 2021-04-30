Main Content

Ree Drummond's husband Ladd just had another bit of bad luck. "The Pioneer Woman" star revealed in an Instagram Live Q&A this week that her husband, who fractured his neck in two places during a truck collision last month, had another incident on the ranch. "I said, 'How's your day, honey?' And he said, 'I got kicked in the head by a cow,'" she shared, assuring afterward that he was "fine."

