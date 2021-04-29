Also available on the nbc app

Ree Drummond is taking control of her 23-year-old daughter Alex’s wedding menu. It was revealed during an Instagram live Q&A for “The Pioneer Woman Magazine” that the famed chef better known as “The Pioneer Woman” is the mastermind behind the menu. “Alex rightly said that I love food more than anyone she knows so she trusts me,” Ree said. The Drummond family is getting ready for Alex’s wedding on Saturday, May 1 which is taking place at the family’s ranch in Oklahoma.

