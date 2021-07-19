Also available on the nbc app

The "Pioneer Woman" is finally on vacay! Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd have left the farm and are currently enjoying a nice little getaway in Colorado - and it's been months in the making. The two were originally set to go back in March, but Ladd had to undergo emergency neck surgery. "Last time Ladd and I tried to go to Colorado together, there was this really bad accident involving a fire truck and we didn’t make it," the cook wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie.

