Rebel Wilson 'Tried To Channel' Britney Spears & Do 'Crazy' Video 'Justice' In 'Senior Year' Scene

CLIP05/11/22

In a fun scene in her new movie "Senior Year," Rebel Wilson got to step into Britney Spears' shoes and recreate the pop star's "Crazy" music video! "We had to pay homage to Britney and do it justice. I just tried to channel her filming that scene, and that was our last day of shooting," she told Access Hollywood at the film's premiere. Rebel and co-star Justin Hartley also joked about what they thought fans would love most about the movie! "Senior Year" debuts on Netflix on May 13.

