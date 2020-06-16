Also available on the nbc app

Rebel Wilson is feelin' good! The "Pitch Perfect" star flaunted her svelte figure in a plunging blue dress as she posed for a hotel room photo shoot during press for her upcoming comedy series "LOL." In May, the 40-year-old actress shared an update on her goals in a motivational Instagram post and revealed that her health mission was to get down to 165 pounds. She also confessed that she hopes to have one of her movies in production by 2021.

Appearing: