Rebel Wilson Shows Off Svelte Figure In Curve-Hugging Swimsuit On Florida Vacation

CLIP06/01/21
Rebel Wilson is ready for summer! The "Pitch Perfect" star showed off her curves while enjoying a beach day in Florida over Memorial Day Weekend. The blonde beauty confidently posed in the sand wearing a one-piece and Givenchy slides, and she shielded herself from the sun in shades and a blue hat. She captioned the post, "Palm Beach-ing. I think I wanna move to Florida now." Rebel later covered up in an oversized Donald Duck t-shirt while posing her friend Sam.

