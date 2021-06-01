Rebel Wilson is ready for summer! The "Pitch Perfect" star showed off her curves while enjoying a beach day in Florida over Memorial Day Weekend. The blonde beauty confidently posed in the sand wearing a one-piece and Givenchy slides, and she shielded herself from the sun in shades and a blue hat. She captioned the post, "Palm Beach-ing. I think I wanna move to Florida now." Rebel later covered up in an oversized Donald Duck t-shirt while posing her friend Sam.

