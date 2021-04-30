Also available on the nbc app

Not even chilly weather can keep Rebel Wilson down! The “Pitch Perfect” star posted a picture of her on the set of her movie “The Almond and the Seahorse” where she is sporting a wet suit. In the snap, Rebel looks happy and healthy alongside her costar following her 60-pound weight loss after her “year of health” in 2020. The actress has been shooting the film in the UK for several weeks and has been giving fans a sneak peak of her project on Instagram.

Appearing: