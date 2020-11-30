Also available on the nbc app

Rebel Wilson has been doing the most to make 2020 the "year of health" - and she now has the body to prove it! The 40-year-old took to Instagram to tell her fans that she has reached her goal of weight of 75 kilos. "Hit my goal with one month to spare," she wrote. "Even though it’s not about a weight number, it’s about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75 kg’s."

