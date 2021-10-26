Main Content

Rebel Wilson is sharing how proud she is of herself for shedding 77 pounds during her "year of health." The 41-year-old "Cats" star was on Australia's "Sunrise" morning show on Tuesday and talked about how her weight loss has changed her life. "It's been really good," she said. "I went to the doctor's and got my yearly checkup last week, and he's like, 'Oh my God, all your labs and your bloodwork is like the best it's ever been and you know, it's just kind of remarkable. I'm proud of myself for doing."

