Rebel Wilson has truly made 2020 the year of her health! After the comedian revealed that she has reached her goal of weight of 165 pounds with a month to spare, she shared that she also started her fertility journey. "Apart from turning 40 and thinking I wasn't maybe going to work much this year, psychic-ly, I knew I'd have a bit more time and I was also freezing my eggs. As all good career women out there should know, if that's something that interests you, it's a pretty good time to do it," she said during an Instagram Live.

