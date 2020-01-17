Rebel Wilson Looks Unrecognizable After Shedding Some Serious Pounds With Her New Year’s Resolution

Also available on the NBC app

You won’t be able to call her Fat Amy anymore! Rebel Wilson’s 2020 resolution was to make it “the year of health,” and so far the “Pitch Perfect” actress is putting in some serious work. Rebel took to Instagram to share her progress and thank her personal trainer—even if he does make her work out on Fridays. And Rebel’s trainer was proud of his client, as he also posted photos documenting her impressive work in such a short period of time. It may only be three weeks into the new year, but so far it seems like Rebel is kicking her resolution’s butt.

Appearing: