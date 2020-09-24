Also available on the nbc app

Rebel Wilson has a new man in her life! The "Pitch Perfect" actress revealed boyfriend Jacob Busch to the world on Instagram by sharing a photo of the two boarding a helicopter alongside Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale. She captioned the snap, "Quick Helen, get to the chopper! #TeamMonaco." According to PEOPLE magazine, the couple was introduced by a friend last year. "They are officially boyfriend and girlfriend," a source told the outlet. "He's a gentleman, has very old school manners and treats her well."

