Baby, it's cold outside! Luckily, Rebel Wilson has her man to keep her warm! The "Pitch Perfect" star took to Instagram to share snaps from her holiday vacation with boyfriend Jacob Busch and a bunch of pals. Ahead of their travels, the 40-year-old actress posted a photo of the group with the caption, "Love this crew." In addition to skiing and playing in the snow, the couple also spent romantic time indoors sipping glasses of champagne! Rebel quipped on social media, "Hitting the slopes hard!" Judging by all the presents underneath their festive tree, the pair will be out of town until at least Christmas!

