Rebel Wilson Flaunts 60-Pound Weight Loss While Twirling In Hot Pink Gown

Rebel Wilson is back to work and looking pretty in pink! The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram to show off a sassy twirl in a fuchsia Badgley Mischka gown as she flaunted the 60-pound weight loss from her "Year of Health" in 2020. The "Pitch Perfect" star appeared to be on set for an extra-special project. She also shared glamorous snaps of herself posing in bright workout gear with the caption, "Coming soon." The stunning shots follow Wilson's snow-filled getaway with boyfriend Jacob Busch and friends over the holidays.

