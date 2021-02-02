Also available on the nbc app

It looks like Rebel Wilson is back on the market! The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram to reveal that she's "a single girl" amid speculation that her relationship with Jacob Busch is over. "Lots on my mind...Aghhhhhh...Single-girl-heading-to-super-bowl," she wrote alongside a snapshot of herself rocking a denim dress and yellow cardigan. After the Aussie comedian shared the snap with her nearly 10 million followers on the social media platform, sources close to the star told Page Six that she called it quits with the businessman because it "had just run its course."

