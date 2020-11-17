Also available on the nbc app

Rebel Wilson has switched things up in the kitchen during her Year of Health! The "Jojo Rabbit" actress embarked on a total health transformation earlier this year, which included making some adjustments when it came to her daily meals. She told People that the way she was eating before wasn't satisfying, saying, "Before I was probably eating three thousand calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry. … I've really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn't use to eat a lot of meat. I eat fish, salmon, and chicken breast.” Rebel also opened up about her past habit of “emotional eating” and moving toward “self-worth and self-love.”

Appearing: