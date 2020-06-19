Also available on the nbc app

Rebel Wilson says she was paid to "be bigger" for a job. The actress opened up in an interview with The Sun promoting her Amazon Prime Show "LOL: Last One Laughing," and talked about turning 40 and getting healthier. It's not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number," she told the publication. "It's more than that, it's about dealing mentally with why I was overeating and I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times which kind of can mess with your head a bit."

