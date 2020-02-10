Rebel Wilson Admits Her Bra Was Sewn Into Her Jason Wu Gown For The 2020 Oscars

Also available on the NBC app

Rebel Wilson made sure she had full support before hitting the 2020 Oscars! The actress revealed a fun fact about her gorgeous gold Jason Wu gown while chatting with Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on the red carpet. "We sent Jason my bra to build into it," she said jokingly. "Is that the kind of thing you wanted?" Rebel also gushed about working on the Best Picture-nominated film "Jojo Rabbit" with Scarlett Johansson and Sam Rockwell!

