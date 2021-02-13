Also available on the nbc app

Rebel Wilson is living her best life without a man! In a new interview with Extra, the "Pitch Perfect" star addressed her split from boyfriend Jacob Busch for the first time and admitted that she's happy and focused on her career. "Any kind of breakup is hard and not ideal," she said. "But I feel like, I don't know whether it's turning 40 or coming into your own, I feel in a really good place. I'm so busy with work doing [her show] 'Pooch Perfect' now, and then I've got three movies to shoot off the back of this."

