Feb. 10, 2020 marked nine years since Rebecca Black became a household name for her viral music video "Friday." Rebecca is now 22 and has learned a lot being thrust into the spotlight as a teen. In honor of the song’s anniversary, Rebecca wrote a candid message to her younger self on Instagram. “I'm trying to remind myself more and more that every day is a new opportunity to shift your reality and lift your spirit,” she wrote in part. “You are not defined by any one choice or thing. Time heals and nothing is finite. It's a process that’s never too late to begin.”

