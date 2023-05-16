Main Content

Reba McEntire Wishes She & Blake Shelton Could Have Been On ‘The Voice’ Together

Reba McEntire is joining Season 24 of “The Voice” and she has some tricks up her sleeve! “I am going to have my game plan ready to go and we’ve all been talking about it, so it’s going to be something brand new. ‘The Voice’ has never seen it before,” she told Access Hollywood. Although the country legend is excited to take her seat next season, she revealed who she would have loved to work with on the show. “I wish I could have done a season or two with [Blake Shelton], that would have been a lot of fun,” she said. Watch “The Voice” at 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC. The finale will air Tuesday, May 23 at 9/8c on NBC.

