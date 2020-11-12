Also available on the nbc app

Reba McEntire is laying down the law! The country legend gave boyfriend Rex Linn a hilarious safety warning about staying away from Carrie Underwood when she took the stage to co-host the 2020 CMA Awards with Darius Rucker. "That's not social distancing," she said. "That's Reba rules!" All jokes aside, Carrie has been happily married for 10 years to husband Mike Fisher, who was her date for the evening. Meanwhile, Reba and Rex went public with their new romance in October.

