Reba McEntire is enjoying life with new boyfriend Rex Linn! The country songstress, who is gearing up to co-host the 2020 CMA Awards with Darius Rucker, told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles how she and the "Young Sheldon" actor got together – and revealed the story behind their adorable pet names for each other, Tater Tot and Sugar Tot! Plus, Darius told Sibley about how meaningful it is to break barriers as the second-ever Black CMAs host. The 54th annual CMA Awards air Nov. 11 at 8/7c on ABC.

