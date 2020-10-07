Also available on the nbc app

Reba McEntire is opening up about her new romance! On the latest, dating-themed episode of her and pal Melissa Peterman's podcast, "Living and Learning," the country songstress revealed that she's currently dating someone special: "CSI: Miami" alum Rex Linn. “It's good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what's going on. Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress,” she said of their relationship which has largely taken place virtually after having an in-person first date pre-pandemic in January.

