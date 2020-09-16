Also available on the nbc app

Reunited and it feels so good! After Reba McEntire chatted with Access Daily host Kit Hoover about re-releasing the 30th Anniversary Edition of her iconic album, "Rumor Has It," her former “Reba” co-star Melissa Peterman crashed the interview! The two ladies chatted about potentially rebooting their iconic TV sitcom "Reba." "We would love it and we've talked to the other cast members and they would love it too," Reba shared. Melissa and Reba also chatted about teaming up together for their new podcast "Living & Learning with Reba McEntire," which airs exclusively on Spotify.

