Vicki Gunvalson and her fiancé Steve Lodge have called it quits. The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star confirmed the news on Wednesday. "The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are…moving on," she wrote on Instagram. "There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me."

