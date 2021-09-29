Main Content

'Real Housewives' Star Vicki Gunvalson Confirms Split From Fiancé Steve Lodge

CLIP09/29/21
Vicki Gunvalson and her fiancé Steve Lodge have called it quits. The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star confirmed the news on Wednesday. "The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are…moving on," she wrote on Instagram. "There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me."

