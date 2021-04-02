Also available on the nbc app

Jen Shah has pleaded not guilty for her involvement in an alleged nationwide telemarketing scam. The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star appeared in a virtual arraignment on Friday, where she entered a not guilty plea to federal charges of wire fraud and money laundering. U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein ordered a $1 million personal recognizance bond for Shah. The Bravo celebrity has two weeks to comply and she is also required to surrender any travel documents to the government. Her trial date is currently set for Oct. 18.

