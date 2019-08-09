'Real Housewife' Shannon Beador Gushes Over New Love After Bitter Divorce: 'I'd Love To Get Married Again'

Also available on the NBC app

Shannon Beador is getting candid about her love life! "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star stopped by Access Live to dish about finding love after her bitter divorce. The reality star confesses why her marriage to ex-David Beador would have ended way sooner if she wasn't on the hit Bravo show. Shannon also adorably gushes about her new boyfriend John Janssen and reveals that she wants to get married again.

