Ray Romano Was Inspired By Al Pacino To Get In Shape After Wearing Fat Suit For 'The Irishman'

Ray Romano was "accidentally" inspired by Al Pacino to get in shape after his role in "The Irishman." The actor told Access Hollywood correspondent Zuri Hall about the consequences of wearing a fat suit for the film while at the Los Angeles premiere. "One day after lunch, we were sitting ready to start a scene," Ray recalled. "And Al got scared that he didn't know what timeframe it was. He said, 'Ray, I didn't know you're wearing the fat suit.' I said, 'I'm not, Al!' I had a big lunch. I was bloated!"

